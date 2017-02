(WTNH) — Governor Malloy is looking to raise the deposit on bottles and cans from a nickel to a dime, according to the Connecticut Post.

Officials say the number of bottle and can returns have dropped.

Every year, the State of Connecticut gets $31 million from bottles and cans that people never return.

Governor Malloy says raising the deposit to 10 cents would bring in $12 million more per year.

Environmental officials believe more people would return bottles and cans if the deposit was raised.