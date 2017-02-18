Ledyard man facing DUI charges

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Ledyard is facing charges after he allegedly was drunk inside of his car.

Ledyard Police officers say they were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business on Route 12. Police identified the operator of the vehicle as 30-year-old Simon Guzman-Delance. Officers say Guzman-Delance was drunk inside of the car.

Guzman-Delance was arrested without incident and was transported to Ledyard Police Station. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and released on a $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on February 28, 2017.