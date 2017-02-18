Ledyard man facing DUI charges

By Published: Updated:
ledyard police 3

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Ledyard is facing charges after he allegedly was drunk inside of his car.

Ledyard Police officers say they were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business on Route 12. Police identified the operator of the vehicle as 30-year-old Simon Guzman-Delance. Officers say Guzman-Delance was drunk inside of the car.

Guzman-Delance was arrested without incident and was transported to Ledyard Police Station. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and released on a $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on February 28, 2017.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s