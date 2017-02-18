Malloy honors victims of internment of Japanese-Americans

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Dannel Malloy 2

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed a proclamation designating Sunday as Japanese-Americans Day of Remembrance in Connecticut.

The Democratic governor said the proclamation is meant to honor the victims of Japanese internment camps, which were created 75 years ago this Sunday.

The action resulted in the forcible removal and incarceration of about 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans living in the western coast of the United States during World War II.

Malloy said it’s important not to forget the victims of the Japanese-American internment camps and “reflect upon our own humanity and the need to respect all peoples.”

Malloy said the anniversary is also a good time to make sure “these kinds of failings that were once forced upon groups of people in our country are not repeated in the future.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s