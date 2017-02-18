Moped rider seriously injured in collision in Stratford

By Published: Updated:
police lights

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A moped rider is in critical condition after a collision in Stratford on Friday night.

Police say there was an accident on Canaan Road near Mary Avenue between a Toyota Camry and a moped around 8 p.m. on Friday. Investigators believe the moped was traveling south on Mary Avenue and attempted to cross Canaan Road to continue on Mary Avenue. While the moped was crossing the intersection, the Camry, which was traveling west collided with the moped. The operator of the moped was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the accident is still under investigation and fault has not yet been determined. They say the operator of the Camry remained at the scene and is being cooperative.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s