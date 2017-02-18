Moped rider seriously injured in collision in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A moped rider is in critical condition after a collision in Stratford on Friday night.

Police say there was an accident on Canaan Road near Mary Avenue between a Toyota Camry and a moped around 8 p.m. on Friday. Investigators believe the moped was traveling south on Mary Avenue and attempted to cross Canaan Road to continue on Mary Avenue. While the moped was crossing the intersection, the Camry, which was traveling west collided with the moped. The operator of the moped was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the accident is still under investigation and fault has not yet been determined. They say the operator of the Camry remained at the scene and is being cooperative.