More rain in store after 3 killed in California storms

(CNN) — Northern California is bracing for an onslaught of rain beginning late Saturday as the southern part of the state dries out and assesses damage from downpours that left at least three people dead.
Storms are due to start overnight Saturday and linger through Monday, with 2 to 4 inches of widespread rain expected, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.
Some areas may get up to 10 inches.
Driving rain could dramatically reduce visibility, Chinchar warned.
Meanwhile, power is still out and cars submerged across Southern California, which experienced one of its most drenching storms in recent years.