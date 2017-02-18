Polar Dip in West Haven raises money to send families to camp

(WTNH) — The weather cooperated nicely on Saturday for a group of people who plunged into Long Island Sound in West Haven.

The dip was all planned as a part of “Colin’s Crew Polar Dip.”

Even though the temperatures were pretty nice, the water was frigid.

The polar plunge raised money for a great cause.

Kayley Walker of Camp Sunshine said the goal for the plunge was to raise enough money to send some families from the area to a camp.

We’re hoping to raise $10,000 today which is enough to send five families to Camp Sunshine from the local area in 2017.”

Camp Sunshine is located in Maine. It’s for families with a child who has a life threatening illness.