Police investigate after mailboxes set on fire in N. Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Troopers in North Stonington are investigating after receiving multiple criminal mischief complaints Saturday morning.

Officers say several mailboxes were lit on fire and destroyed.

Police have not released the addresses where the mailboxes were destroyed.

There is no word on how many houses had their mailboxes destroyed nor if the houses were targeted specifically.

Officials have not released any leads or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 848-6500 or (860) 535-1451.