President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Florida

(ABC) — President Trump continued his attack on the news media at a campaign rally in Florida on Saturday night.

He told attendees he wanted to speak “without the filter of the fake news.”

“They have their own agenda and their agenda is not your agenda,” Trump said.

Saturday evening’s rally is listed on Trump’s campaign website. Trump filed paperwork for his re-election in 2020 on the day he was inaugurated, though he also wrote that the filing was not an formal announcement. The filing allows Trump’s campaign to solicit donations and raise money for a possible 2020 bid for re-election.