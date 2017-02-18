Raging man smashes ex-girlfriend’s home with snow shovel

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man fueled with rage went on a vengeful, profanity-laced tantrum late Thursday night, when police say he took a snow shovel to the back door of his ex-girlfriend’s home.

According to police, 46 year-old Mark Steinfield pulled up to the house, parked behind her car, got out and violently lashed out, yelling and swearing in the driveway and on the back deck. Steinfield broke a snow shovel and struck the window on the back door with it, almost shattering the window. As he stood on the back deck, he threatened to break the window, then his ex opened the door.

Steinfield burst into the kitchen and pushed a glass of water off the counter, which shattered on the ground. He continued to yell, scream and swear at his ex-girlfriend and her children, too, police said.

Still fuming, Steinfield finally left the house, but then got in his car and ran into the back of his ex-girlfriend’s car before driving off, according to officials. He was no where to be found on Thursday night.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Steinfield on Friday morning, then showed up at his Bloomfield Drive home and arrested him. His charges include first degree criminal trespass, second degree threatening, third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Steinfield’s bond was set for $10,000.