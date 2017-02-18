Second half of February looking Warm!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

I think there are going to be a lot of winter lovers looking to find Punxsutawney Phil over the next couple weeks or so. The second half of February is looking mild, very mild! After a chilly start this morning our afternoon highs are forecast to get into the upper 40s to low 50s with sunshine and clouds. The wind will let up some too! Expect a lot of snow to melt during the afternoon today and watch for icy spots overnight tonight as temps will drop into the low 30s.

Tomorrow we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid 50s with even more sunshine. Get out there and enjoy those spring like temps. For all you winter lovers, I have some bad news, a ton of snow will melt Sunday and by the end of next week, there will be a lot of grassy patches out there 😦

The weather will sure corporate with temps in the mid 40s for everyone that has the day off on Monday. The one difference will be a cooler wind though. Dry conditions with sun and clouds for the afternoon, not too bad at all. We’ll have to watch for some rain in the forecast for Wednesday but other than that, we’re smooth sailing!

Check out some of these temperatures that we’re expecting for the end of next week. After a few days in the mid 40s, Thursday and Friday will feature highs close to 60°F. Not too shabby!

