Skipping into April

By Published: Updated:
mw-what-to-expect

So we started out the month of February with some crazy weather…snow, freezing rain, sleet, all of the winter we could have ever wished for. It was a busy and tiring start but then it all just stopped. First and foremost we have already seen our whole winter’s worth of snow so if we get nothing else, it’s considered an above average year. Right now the next few weeks look to be as boring as boring can be! Expect to see a few ups and downs with temperatures but the “down” really just returns us to temps a few degrees above average.

mw pm temperature trend shoreline32 Skipping into April

It’s all about the wind: Wind direction makes all the difference especially heading into Spring.  Whenever you’ve got winds coming from the south or southwest, you typically see warmer temps. Even a west wind can bring in milder air depending on what’s to our west.  The next 10 days feature almost exclusively winds coming from the west, south, or southwest.  This will bring us the mild temperatures.  A nice big area of high pressure near Bermuda will help give us the sunshine too.  When we get into patterns like this during the month of April, we often see temps soar through the 80s. It happened back at the end of April 2009. I remember being at a weather conference in Danbury with the temperature near 90 degrees!  Sadly, this time of the year this pattern often means 50s and 60s, but who are we to complain?!

So will we see more snow this winter? Probably will! But here is the good news. By the time we get to March 1st, our sun angle is as strong as it is in the middle of October, meaning whatever falls and sticks to the ground won’t last long. It looks like we’ve managed to escape this winter without it being a terrible one!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s