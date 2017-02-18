Skipping into April

So we started out the month of February with some crazy weather…snow, freezing rain, sleet, all of the winter we could have ever wished for. It was a busy and tiring start but then it all just stopped. First and foremost we have already seen our whole winter’s worth of snow so if we get nothing else, it’s considered an above average year. Right now the next few weeks look to be as boring as boring can be! Expect to see a few ups and downs with temperatures but the “down” really just returns us to temps a few degrees above average.

It’s all about the wind: Wind direction makes all the difference especially heading into Spring. Whenever you’ve got winds coming from the south or southwest, you typically see warmer temps. Even a west wind can bring in milder air depending on what’s to our west. The next 10 days feature almost exclusively winds coming from the west, south, or southwest. This will bring us the mild temperatures. A nice big area of high pressure near Bermuda will help give us the sunshine too. When we get into patterns like this during the month of April, we often see temps soar through the 80s. It happened back at the end of April 2009. I remember being at a weather conference in Danbury with the temperature near 90 degrees! Sadly, this time of the year this pattern often means 50s and 60s, but who are we to complain?!

So will we see more snow this winter? Probably will! But here is the good news. By the time we get to March 1st, our sun angle is as strong as it is in the middle of October, meaning whatever falls and sticks to the ground won’t last long. It looks like we’ve managed to escape this winter without it being a terrible one!