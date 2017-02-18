Stop & Shop alerts customers to expanded Sargento cheese recall

Related Coverage Sargento issues cheese recall due to possible contamination

(WTNH) — Stop and Shop supermarkets are removing certain Sargento cheese products from their shelves after an expanded recall.

Sargento Foods Inc. recalled certain Sargento cheese products after they discovered there was potential for it to be contaminated with listeria.

The following products are included in the recall:

Sargento Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041 with code dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17, H01JUN17, H14JUN17 and H12JUL17

Sargento Finely Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with code dates of H09MAY17, H08MAY17, H07MAY17 and F05JUL17

Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094 with code dates of H09JUN17 and H08JUN17

Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279 with a code date of 03MAR17B

Sargento Sliced Muenster, 8 oz., UPC 4610000107 with code dates of 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 16APR17F, 17APR17F and 15APR17F

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122 with a code date of 03MAY17B

So far, Stop & Shop has not received any reports of illnesses. Customers who have purchased products on the recall list should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to a Stop & Shop for a full refund. If a consumer is looking for additional information on the recall, they can call Sargento at 1-800-243-3737. In addition customers may call Stop & Shop Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772 for more information.

Customers can also visit the Stop & Shop website at www.stopandshop.com.

Listeria is a common organism found in nature. If you consume food contaminated with listeria, it can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Though healthy people rarely contract listeriosis, it can cause high fevers, severe headaches, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems. People with weakened immune systems include infants, the elderly and people with HIV infections or undergoing chemotherapy.