Traffic delays after accident on I-91 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-car accident on Interstate 91 in New Haven caused traffic delays on Saturday morning.

The car allegedly crashed through a guard rail and rolled over an embankment on I-91 northbound between exits 6 and 8.

#CTtraffic: I-91 nb New Haven right lane closed couple hrs. Car thru guard rail & embankment near train tracks, no injuries. Reduce speed. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 18, 2017

The right lane was closed, causing traffic delays in the area.

Police say there were no injuries in the accident.