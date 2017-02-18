Victim identified in overnight homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Police said they received a call around midnight that stated someone was passed out in a car at Winchester Street at Auburn Street.

Police said they found a car that had been driven into a snowbank and the driver was slumped over the wheel suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and torso.

27-year-old Chase Hernandez of Hartford was brought to Saint Francis Hospital and was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m.