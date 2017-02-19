Connecticut lawmakers to consider Electoral College changes

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
senate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — How Connecticut divvies up its Electoral College votes will be the subject of a legislative public hearing.

Numerous bills have been proposed this year that would require Connecticut’s electors to cast ballots for the presidential candidate who earned the most votes nationwide, regardless of the statewide results. Under the proposal, Connecticut would join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which 11 states have signed onto since 2006.

Some lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have voiced frustration with seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the popular vote.

The General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee will also hear public testimony Wednesday on a bill that would officially recognize the current Electoral College system as the best way to choose a president.

Other election-related bills will also be up for discussion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s