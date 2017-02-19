Driver found in Waterford hit and run

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police say the driver in a Waterford hit and run has been located Sunday.

Waterford police say they were investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred near People’s Bank on Broad Street Ext., where the driver left the scene.

Police posted photos of the suspect and the vehicle on the department’s Facebook page. They added that the vehicle would have front end damage after it struck another vehicle in the rear and fled the scene.

After asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or vehicle, police posted an update on Sunday afternoon saying that the driver and vehicle had been located thanks to a tip from a Facebook follower.

There is no word on any charges or the identity of the driver at this time.