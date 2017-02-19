Driver found in Waterford hit and run

By Published: Updated:
(Waterford Police Facebook)
(Waterford Police Facebook)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police say the driver in a Waterford hit and run has been located Sunday.

Waterford police say they were investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred near People’s Bank on Broad Street Ext., where the driver left the scene.

Police posted photos of  the suspect and the vehicle on the department’s Facebook page. They added that the vehicle would have front end damage after it struck another vehicle in the rear and fled the scene.

(Waterford Police Facebook)
(Waterford Police Facebook)

After asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or vehicle, police posted an update on Sunday afternoon saying that the driver and vehicle had been located thanks to a tip from a Facebook follower.

There is no word on any charges or the identity of the driver at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s