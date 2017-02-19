Governor’s proposed gun permit fees come under fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights supporters and state Republican lawmakers are fighting huge gun permit fee increases proposed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, saying they would price many people out of being able to exercise their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The Democratic governor wants to quadruple the five-year renewal fee for pistol permits from $70 to $300 to help offset an estimated $1.7 billion budget deficit in the next fiscal year. First-time permit applicants would pay a $370 fee, up from $140.

The proposed fees would be among the highest in the country.

The National Rifle Association called Malloy’s proposal “outrageous.” Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) also believes the proposed fees are excessive, but says it’s too early in the budget process to rule anything out.

