Granby school sign vandalized with racial slur

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)– Granby police are investigating a case of vandalism at a school Sunday.

Police say they were notified of the vandalism around noon on Saturday by a passing motorist. The event announcement sign between Grandby Middle School and High School on Route 10 had been rearranged to spell out a racial slur.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Police are investigating the incident in cooperation with Granby Public Schools. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 860-844-5335.