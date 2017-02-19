Hamden man arrested after striking cruiser on I-95 in Guilford

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden man was arrested after allegedly striking a police cruiser on I-95 in Guilford Saturday night.

Police say at around 9:18 a.m., troopers assisted a disabled tour bus that had broken down in the median of I-95 northbound between exits 56 and 57. While helping passengers transfer to another bus, police shut down the left lane of traffic for their safety and positioned their cruisers in the left lane with the emergency lights on.

That’s when a vehicle, traveling towards the troopers in the left lane, failed to stop or move over and struck an unoccupied cruiser. The vehicle then pulled ahead of the cruiser and briefly stopped, before continuing to travel north on I-95. Troopers later located the vehicle on I-95 northbound, north of the accident scene.

The driver, 48-year-old Genaro Claussels, was not injured and admitted to being involved in the crash. He then failed to perform a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested. Claussels was charged with operating under the influence, evading responsibility of an accident and failure to reduce speed/move over for an emergency vehicle. Claussels was held on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court February 21st.