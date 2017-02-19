McCain says a free press is essential to a healthy democracy

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
US-Senator John McCain speaks at the Munich Security Conference 2017 in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Munich Security Conference takes place from 17 to 19 February 2017. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
US-Senator John McCain speaks at the Munich Security Conference 2017 in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Munich Security Conference takes place from 17 to 19 February 2017. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain says a free press is vital “to preserve democracy as we know it.” And he cautions about efforts to muzzle a free press, saying “that’s how dictators get started.”

The Arizona senator was asked in an interview for NBC’s “Meet the Press” how he felt about President Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing “the fake news media” that said “it is the enemy of the American people.”

McCain tells “Meet the Press,” ”The fact is we need you.”

He adds: “When you look at history, the first thing dictators do is shut down the press.”

McCain says he isn’t saying Trump is trying to be a dictator but “we need to learn the lessons of history.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s