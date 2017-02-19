Most popular weather phenomenons

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Ski Slope (Image: Big Stock Photo)
- FILE - Ski Slope (Image: Big Stock Photo)

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

With the weather being mild and quiet I figured why not do something a little different and talk about the many different types of weather phenomenons in our world.  Some beautiful to view but extremely dangerous if too close.  Some more common than others and a few that are rare that we may never see in person. I wanted to break down ten of the most known weather phenomenons in my latest article. At the end of the article you can write to me on social media and tell me which is your favorite weather phenomenon?

1)
rain storm a3327fe08b44ad02 1e4b8ac9e8705c36 Most popular weather phenomenons
Rain Storm

Rain Storms, this is the most common of all the weather phenomenons.  Who doesn’t love sleeping during a rain storm?

2)

dust storm 316407fdfb737005 8d46832a362ae42f Most popular weather phenomenons
Dust Storm

The weather phenomenon is most common in arid or semi-arid locations.  This happens when a gust front or strong winds blow sand and other dust particles.
3)
ice storm 06edf11ca5aa28bb 017db3e6593c2487 Most popular weather phenomenons
Ice storm

The U.S. National Weather Service defines an ice storm when at least 0.25 inches of ice accumulates on exposed surfaces.  They are not violent storms, but can sure cause havoc on the roads!

4)
hail 2ef8c9914a40450a 34f260bb92069458 Most popular weather phenomenons
Hailstorms

Hail forms during thunderstorms when an updraft lifts a water droplet high enough in the atmosphere to where it freezes and becomes so heavy that it falls to the ground.  Hail comes in all sizes, from pea sized to softball sized or even bigger.

5)
thunderstorm 59f2a007ee9cbf93 2b95d0c7aaa960c3 Most popular weather phenomenons
Thunderstorm

Thunderstorms are associated with cumulonimbus clouds.  These storms are usually accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain, lighting, hail and sometimes even sleet and snow. Our summers here in Connecticut see numerous thunderstorms, some even severe.

6)
water spout 8cb7427a423e1a46 3905417ee7c48ef6 Most popular weather phenomenons
Water Spout

Waterspouts which are very beautiful to look at but can cause great harm to boaters.  A very intense funnel-shaped cloud which occurs over a body of water. Weaker than tornadoes which happen on land but this phenomenon can certainly cause harm to boaters.

7)
dust devil 94b949a7938409a7 cbfdb811999f4e0d Most popular weather phenomenons
Dust devil

A dust devil is comparable to a tornado however, these form as a swirling updraft under very sunny conditions during fair weather.  The intensity isn’t comparable to a tornado as dust devils rarely produce winds exceeding 45 mph and diameters of 3 feet. However, there have been reports of dust devils more than 10 meters wide and 1000 meters tall with winds more than 70 mph.

8)
tornado 02926bc3bbc23ae7 889e4c2cc341852a Most popular weather phenomenons
Tornado

Tornadoes are one of the most violent weather phenomenons.  A rotating column of air that comes in contact with the surface and a cumulonimbus cloud can produces winds over 300 mph and extend more than 2 miles wide. Tornadoes can be on the ground for a few seconds or a few hours.

9)
hurricane 0f7e66a05c5ed4da be4f9d4886adba27 Most popular weather phenomenons
Hurricane

Hurricanes are rapidly rotating systems characterized by a low pressure center.  They can produce strong winds, thunderstorms, tornadoes and over water may produce huge waves. They typically form over large warm bodies of water where they strengthen due to the evaporation of ocean waters. Winds can exceed 150 mph and the size is unlimited, some hurricanes have stretched over 1,000 miles wide!

10)
blizzard c5f4a98d4d518b20 e45d3b39a7699737 Most popular weather phenomenons
Blizzard

A blizzard is a severe snowstorm that produces strong enough winds to cause visibility to be very low.  Blizzards don’t get characterized by the amount of snow they produce but rather the winds frequently have to exceed 35 mph and visibility less than 1/4 mile for 3 or more hours.

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone 

Facebook or Twitter!

Please Vote!

What’s your favorite Weather Event?
Rain Storm
Dust Storm
Ice storm
Hailstorms
Thunderstorm
Water Spout
Dust devil
Tornado
Hurricane
Blizzard

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s