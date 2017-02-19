Most popular weather phenomenons

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

With the weather being mild and quiet I figured why not do something a little different and talk about the many different types of weather phenomenons in our world. Some beautiful to view but extremely dangerous if too close. Some more common than others and a few that are rare that we may never see in person. I wanted to break down ten of the most known weather phenomenons in my latest article. At the end of the article you can write to me on social media and tell me which is your favorite weather phenomenon?

1)



Rain Storm

Rain Storms, this is the most common of all the weather phenomenons. Who doesn’t love sleeping during a rain storm?

2)



Dust Storm

The weather phenomenon is most common in arid or semi-arid locations. This happens when a gust front or strong winds blow sand and other dust particles.

3)



Ice storm

The U.S. National Weather Service defines an ice storm when at least 0.25 inches of ice accumulates on exposed surfaces. They are not violent storms, but can sure cause havoc on the roads!

4)



Hailstorms

Hail forms during thunderstorms when an updraft lifts a water droplet high enough in the atmosphere to where it freezes and becomes so heavy that it falls to the ground. Hail comes in all sizes, from pea sized to softball sized or even bigger.

5)



Thunderstorm

Thunderstorms are associated with cumulonimbus clouds. These storms are usually accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain, lighting, hail and sometimes even sleet and snow. Our summers here in Connecticut see numerous thunderstorms, some even severe.

6)



Water Spout

Waterspouts which are very beautiful to look at but can cause great harm to boaters. A very intense funnel-shaped cloud which occurs over a body of water. Weaker than tornadoes which happen on land but this phenomenon can certainly cause harm to boaters.

7)



Dust devil

A dust devil is comparable to a tornado however, these form as a swirling updraft under very sunny conditions during fair weather. The intensity isn’t comparable to a tornado as dust devils rarely produce winds exceeding 45 mph and diameters of 3 feet. However, there have been reports of dust devils more than 10 meters wide and 1000 meters tall with winds more than 70 mph.

8)



Tornado

Tornadoes are one of the most violent weather phenomenons. A rotating column of air that comes in contact with the surface and a cumulonimbus cloud can produces winds over 300 mph and extend more than 2 miles wide. Tornadoes can be on the ground for a few seconds or a few hours.

9)



Hurricane

Hurricanes are rapidly rotating systems characterized by a low pressure center. They can produce strong winds, thunderstorms, tornadoes and over water may produce huge waves. They typically form over large warm bodies of water where they strengthen due to the evaporation of ocean waters. Winds can exceed 150 mph and the size is unlimited, some hurricanes have stretched over 1,000 miles wide!

10)



Blizzard

A blizzard is a severe snowstorm that produces strong enough winds to cause visibility to be very low. Blizzards don’t get characterized by the amount of snow they produce but rather the winds frequently have to exceed 35 mph and visibility less than 1/4 mile for 3 or more hours.

