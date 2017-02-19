Norwalk woman dies in fire in house with ‘extreme hoarding conditions’

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was killed Sunday, after a fire broke out in a Norwalk home with extreme hoarding conditions, fire officials said.

The Fire Department says around around 7:07 a.m. , crews responded to the house fire at 25 Bettswood Road where they found heavy fire coming out of the second floor bedroom window. Neighbors reported that there was a woman in the house but firefighters say they had a very difficult time entering the home due to the extreme hoarding conditions.

Fire officials say every room, including hallways and stairs, were filled with junk and in some rooms it was even filled almost to the ceiling. To locate the woman and to extinguish the fire, firefighters had to crawl on top of garbage.

The woman was eventually found on the second floor and brought outside so CPR could be performed. She was then taken to Norwalk Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Fire officials say there was no one else in the home and that there were no other injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. The cause is unknown.

