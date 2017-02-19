Several kids given bikes during Military Appreciation Day at Mohegan Sun

Operation That's My Ride
(WTNH)– Military Appreciation Day was Sunday at Mohegan Sun.

The Army’s “West Point Band” played the national anthem. The New England Black Wolves Lacrosse team honored military families for their service.

News 8 was proud to be one of the sponsors. It’s called “Operation That’s My Ride.” Fifteen bikes were donated, put together and then given to kids from local military families.

“When the kids get them they’re just going to smile, be happy, it feels good, they will feel confident. It’s a happy day all around. For the military families that get them, they’re parents are so happy. Our service men and women love that we’re able to help their families and it’s so important to them while they serve our nation that they’re families are being taken care of and that’s the work that we do at the U.S.O.,” said Cathy Disilva.

As you can imagine, there were many smiles on the faces of those kids.We thank the families for their service to our country.

