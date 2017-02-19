Small plane crashes in residential area, injuring pilot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a New Jersey neighborhood, injuring the pilot.

The single-engine 1972 Piper plane went down shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in Bayonne.

City officials say the pilot was alert and talking after rescuers removed him from the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane. His name has not been released.

The plane mangled power lines in the area and damaged some parked vehicles. But no one on the ground was injured in the crash.

