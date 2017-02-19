Students compete in robotics competition at University of New Haven

(WTNH/ George DeYounge)
(WTNH/ George DeYounge)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It was robot versus robot at the University of New Haven Sunday.

Nearly 200 middle school and high school students converged at the West Haven campus for a robotics competition. An event coordinator says these events do a lot more than teach kids engineering.

“So really what inspired me as an engineer is these robotics competitions. When I was in high school, I really didn’t know what I wanted to do and what I wanted to be in life until I started going to these competitions,” said Alec Andrulat, Event Coordinator, UNH Senior.

Other competitions like this one were held Sunday in Danbury and Monroe.

