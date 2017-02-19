Suspect wanted in East Windsor car theft

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the person who stole a vehicle that was left running in East Windsor on Friday.

Police posted surveillance photos of the person suspected in a motor vehicle theft from the Mercury Fuel station at 9 South Main Street. The owner of the car had left it running while he entered the store and the suspect drove away it in.

Police say the car has not been recovered yet and that the suspect is believed to be heading toward Enfield. The car is a red 2006 Ford Taurus with the registration CT #AF66578.

The suspect is also wanted in a larceny of a coin jar from a 7-11 at 183 South Main Street that happened on Saturday night. The suspect is believed to frequent the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 860-292-8240.

