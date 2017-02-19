UConn Health to close its fire department

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — UConn Health plans to shut down its fire department and paramedic services due to financial pressures.

The fire department currently serves the Farmington hospital campus. After the department closes on June 1, UConn Health will rely on the towns of West Hartford and Farmington for fire coverage.

In a letter sent Thursday, the chief executive officer for UConn Health said that ongoing fiscal pressures mean the center can no longer operate a fire department on its campus. The department was founded in 1971 and currently has 16 members.

A statement from the health center said it will retain some personnel, but it was not clear how many.

UConn Health’s CEO told state lawmakers last week that the health center is expected to end the current fiscal year with a $15.9 million deficit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.