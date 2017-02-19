When Should We See 60s….70s?

Today we broke our record high temperature at the shoreline. We ended up hitting 63 degrees, the old record was 61. To get this temp with snow on the ground is truly astonishing but the weather always keeps us guessing in New England! So when do we typically see 60s and 70s in Connecticut? Well the shoreline and inland Connecticut are very different in this case!

Shoreline:

April 21-This is the date that Bridgeport averages 60 degrees during the afternoon. Now it doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t see temps in the 60s before that…our record high on April 21st at the shore is actually 85 degrees! That record was set in 1957.

May 23-Welcome to 70 degrees. This is when our average shoreline temp hits 70. The record for that date is 89 degrees set back in the 90s. Obviously inland areas see mild temps earlier due to a lack of cold water from Long Island Sound.

Inland:

April 13- Our average temp reaches 60 degrees. Records for most of the month leading up to this are in the 80s so we can still get very warm weather periodically by April. April 13th’s record is 86 set in 1977.

May 10- Inland Connecticut sees temps warming very quickly as the sun gets higher in the sky heading into summer. Keep in mind, the suns angle on May 10th is as strong as it is in the beginning of August! As a result, the records are incredible for this date with a temperature of 96 in 1979!

Can we get 70s in February? Very unlikely but nothing is impossible. We could come close for one day in the forecast. CLICK HERE to see which day!