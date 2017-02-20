A month of Trump, by the numbers

Donald Trump
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on African American History Month in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

A by-the-numbers look at some of Donald Trump‘s early activity as president:

—24: Executive orders and memoranda signed. That includes orders to withdraw the United States from Trans-Pacific trade deal, impose a federal hiring freeze and reduce regulations related to the health care law enacted under former President Barack Obama.

—1: Executive orders blocked. An order to ban travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations was blocked by federal judges. Trump is expected to issue a new order next week.

—4: Bills signed into law. They include a bill to halt a regulation blocking coal mining debris from being dumped in nearby streams.

—6: The average number of tweets per day from personal account @realDonaldTrump.

—25.1 million. Twitter followers for @realDonaldTrump.

—15.5 million. Twitter followers for official account @POTUS.

—4: Visits from foreign leaders. (Britain, Japan, Canada, Israel.)

—1: Canceled visit from foreign leader. (Mexico.)

—1: Supreme Court nomination. Judge Neil Gorsuch.

—2: Failed personnel choices. Andrew Puzder withdrew as the nominee for labor secretary; Michael Flynn was ousted as national security adviser.

—14: Cabinet-level nominations approved, out of 24 total.

—39: Percent of respondents who approve of Trump’s job performance in Pew Research Center poll conducted Feb. 7-12.

—3: Weekend trips to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

