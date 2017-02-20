WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular store along the shoreline will soon be on its way out.

According to The Day, Benny’s in Waterford is closing in the next few days.

There are five other locations in Connecticut that are staying open, including Groton, Norwich and Old Saybrook.

Benny’s is a store that has been in communities and neighborhoods across southern New England since 1924, according to their website.

They say at any Benny’s location, you can find a full assortment of goods from toys and bikes to housewares and hardware, to electronics and pet stuff.