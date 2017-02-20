Blumenthal announces Wi-Fi upgrades at Connecticut VA locations

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) speaks with the media about a new WiFi project at the VA Hospitals across the state (WTNH/ Kevin Frederick)
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced Monday morning that contracts have been requested from vendors to provide every room at VA hospitals in Connecticut with Wi-Fi access, after a News 8 exclusive report in 2016.

At a news conference Monday, Blumenthal said that every veteran staying at a VA facility should feel connected to the world around them.

Every veteran who goes to this facility for patient care deserves this connection to the outside world. It’s just as important as those drugs and doctors are to their recovery.”

According to Senator Blumenthal, half a million in federal dollars will be used to make this Wi-Fi access happen across the state. The Democrat is a member of the Senate Veteran’s Affairs Committee.

