College student opened care package from mom, it was the trash he forgot to take out

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Connor Cox (@thedeal_5)
Courtesy: Connor Cox (@thedeal_5)

(ABC) — Connor Cox’s mom is an expert at getting revenge.

When Cox, who is a freshman at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, thought he was opening up his usual care package from his mom, what he found inside instead was trash.

“I got two boxes and I opened one and it had food in it and I realized there wasn’t food in the other one,” Cox, 18, told ABC News. “It was a bunch of trash, tissues [and] soda cans.”

 Cox, who is originally from Leonardtown, Maryland, immediately called his mother Terri to ask what was with the box of trash.
“[I said] ‘Did you send me the wrong package? Why did you send me this?'” Cox said.

“[She said,] ‘No, that’s the trash you were supposed to take out,'” he added, laughing.

Cox, who is studying criminal justice, said he laughed hysterically about the gag gift, then tweeted a photo of the package, which quickly went viral.

The college student said he wasn’t surprised that his mom pranked him.

“She has a good sense of humor,” Cox said. “She’s always really caring and she knows what to say at the exact time she should say it. She’s a good mom.”

Cox, who has three sisters, added that he has a rather unique relationship with his mom.

“It’s not a normal mom-son relationship,” he described. “She’s kind of like my best friend … it’s special for sure.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s