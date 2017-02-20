Cruisin’ Connecticut – President’s Day

(WTNH) — News 8’s Ryan Kristafer is taking us on a trail trip around the state that honors our first president.

A few years before our existence, George Washington did his fair share of scouring the state, just on a different vehicle.

Let’s take a look at where Washington left his mark.

Our first president’s passage through the Berkshire Mountains in our state led to a small town being named Washington Depot.

Today his travels are marked through his route traveling from Wallingford to Durham dubbed “The Washington Trail.”

Washington even stopped by for breakfast at the former Clark Tavern in Milford, where he was a little unhappy with his tableware so he requested a silver spoon from his neighbor.

And today we find ourselves at the shoreline at the Stow Mansion in New London.

George Washington when he was going from Cambridge to New York in 1776, in April, he stopped here at the mansion. Sean Washington corresponded throughout the war…this is a half silvered mirror. It was here, we know it was on that wall. Washington would have stood here. He would have shaved in a cistern like this.”

“And he was 6’6″ right?”

“He was six foot, six inches tall.”

The ship the HSM Resolute was frozen in the pan ice in 1855, later saved by a New London whaling ship. The wood from the Resolute was used to actually build the desk used in the Oval Office.

“One of the reasons I do what I do is because that gives us a connection to the past like nothing else. As we trod these floors, they kept them original because it meant something. George Washington walked into this room. He stayed in this room. We’re walking on this floor. He walked on this floor. You come, you see it, you live it, you touch it, they touched it; it’s like nothing else.”

