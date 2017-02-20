CT Electoral College could change for future elections

(WTNH) — A public meeting this week could change how Connecticut votes in Presidential elections.

Right now, the electors, which make up the electoral college, vote for whoever the people in Connecticut vote for.

Several proposed bills would require them to vote for whoever gets the most votes nation wide.

Officials say 11 states already do that.

Some lawmakers are frustrated that candidates have won the presidency without winning the popular vote.

Others argue without the electoral college, states with large populations would decide the election.