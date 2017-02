(WTNH) — A multi-million dollar mansion in Virginia¬†has been destroyed after a fire ripped through it on Saturday.

The blaze is highlighting the dangers of what can happen if there aren’t fire hydrants close to a house.

Firefighters say it took nearly 20 minutes to tackle the flames because the closest fire hydrant was half of a mile away.

According to officials, the home is owned by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.