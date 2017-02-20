Gas prices in New Haven going down

gas station

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average retail gas prices in New Haven have gone down this past week, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy says the prices in New Haven have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon, averaging $2.38 per gallon on Sunday. They say the national average has falling 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27 per galon.

According to officials, including the change in gas prices in New Haven this past week, the prices on Friday were 51.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago and 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has gas decreasing 3.8 cents per gallon during the last month and is 56 cents higher than the same day a year ago.

Historical data shows the gas prices on February 20 in New Haven have ranged widely over the last five years.

  • 2016: $1.87 per gallon
  • 2015: $2.33 per gallon
  • 2014: $3.64 per gallon
  • 2013: $3.97 per gallon
  • 2012: $3.83 per gallon

