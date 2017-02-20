Governor seeking to lower liquor prices

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Governor Dannel Malloy wants to change an outdated law that forces some retail stores to sell products at prices set by liquor wholesalers which leads to higher prices for consumers.

Connecticut is the only state in the country that mandates retailers of alcoholic beverages sell their products at a minimum cost above wholesale cost set by the wholesaler industry.  Connecticut’s law has been on the books since 1981 and now the Governor has submitted a proposal to the state legislature that would modify the law to allow small business owners to sell wine and liquor at a cost determined by a more reasonable local criteria.   This method is used in most states including those that border Connecticut allowing them to sell wine and liquor at lower prices than here in Connecticut.

The Governor’s proposal is now pending before the Connecticut General Assembly.

