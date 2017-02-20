Hidden History: Bristol Hill Church



(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Just off the shores of Lake Ontario, in the quiet town of Volney, New York stands a piece of history that changed the course of our nation forever.

“Because of Lake Ontario and the way to escape the United States into Canada this was a pathway in the Underground Railroad,” said Reverend Jim Hinman, former pastor of Bristol Hill Church.

Bristol Hill Church was a safe haven for fugitive slaves. To understand its history though, we sat down with Rev. Hinman.

“We have documented records from the time that African Americans and European Americans built this church and formed this church,” said Hinman.

In this small sanctuary, a congregation of blacks and whites sat together, worshiped together and fought together to end slavery.

“Not only did white people hide fugitive slaves of this church, but they also made resolutions in the church that slavery was a sin,” said Hinman.

In this original resolution, the church vowed to free slaves and white and black abolitionists in the church hid slaves in their homes in Gilbert Mills.

About two miles away from the church are actually homes of the members who housed slaves on the underground railroad as they journeyed to freedom. One home belonged to the Mason family. They were part of the vigilance committee who harbored slaves and within walking distance were two other safe haves for runaway slaves.

The rich history in this town cultivating unlikely relationships in the president day, specifically between Pastor Willie Mitchell and Reverend Hunman, along with his son Pastor Andrew.

“I can’t put it into words, but it was a feeling of comfort and belonging like we belong and this relationship is meant to be and then we found out all this information,” said Mitchell.

The relationship between the Hinmans and Pastor Mitchell is somewhat reflective of the history of Bristol Hill.

“Today we forget what people truly faced and how inspirational that can be when we are dealing with hardships in our own lives to have that story to look back on and give that renewed sense of hope and optimism,” said Hinman.