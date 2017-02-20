I-95 in Guilford reopens after overnight car accident

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All lanes of Interstate-95 in Guilford have reopened after a crash early Monday morning.

Accident, left lane blocked in #Guilford on I-95 NB between Exit 59 Goose Ln and Exit 61 Rt 79 #traffic https://t.co/y640I1SLBg — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) February 20, 2017

Officials said there was a one-car accident on I-95 northbound in Guilford between exit 59 Goose Lane and Exit 61 Route 79.

One person had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Cleared: (22017001) Motor Vehicle Accident – GUILFORD I-95 at 2/20/2017 2:20:12 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) February 20, 2017

The accident required the left lane going northbound to be shut down for approximately an hour while police cleared the scene.