GALES FERRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are sweeping the Thames River in Gales Ferry for a missing kayaker.

Gales Ferry firefighters¬†say they are coordinating with other agencies, including “marine and aviation assets,” in a search for a missing kayaker since about 1:20 a.m. on Monday.

Gales Ferry Fire units have been operating since approximatley 0120 hours this morning at a marine search on the… https://t.co/GNVkeVv2qY — Gales Ferry Fire Co. (@GFVFC) February 20, 2017

Among those searching are the United States Coast Guard, Navy Police, and Connecticut State Police.

Montville firefighters also assisted police on the ground in Ledyard and Montville.

