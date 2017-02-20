Lecture on the Trump Administration and energy economics at Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stephen J. Humes is doing a lecture called, “The Trump Administration and Laws of Energy Economics 101: The Real Future for Coal and Renewables.”

The lecture is taking place on Monday, February 20 at 5 p.m. in the Ceremonial Courtroom of the Quinnipiac University School of Law Center.

Humes is a partner at Holland & Knight, LLP of New York

The program is part of a new series, “Law and Civil Discourse in a Time of Change.”

The school says it started this to try and inspire informed discussion on politics.

The talk is free and open to the public,.

A question-and-answer session will follow.