Man Leads Police on Stolen Car Chase in Milford

Police say it all started on I-95 Southbound near exit 41. A police officer first clocked Davila driving 90 miles per hour. The officer says he turned on his lights and sirens but Davila just sped up even faster. Police say he exited the highway and eventually on got on RT 15 Southbound. Police followed him into Trumbull and then into Bridgeport where it all ended on Oxford Street in Bridgeport at a dead end. Davila gave up without incident according to police. Police say he admitted to stealing the car in Middletown four days prior. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.