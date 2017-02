NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of New Haven, Toni Harp, is up for re-election next year.

Mayor Harp just got a running mate.

Marcus Paca has announced he plans on running against Harp.

According to the New Haven Register, Harp has not formally announced her running for a third term, but her committee has already raised more than $22,000 for her.

There is no word on when Mayor Harp will formally announce if she is running for a third term.