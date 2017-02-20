Metro-North operating on a Saturday schedule on President’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A heads up if you plan on riding the Metro-North on President’s Day, the rail-line will be running on a different schedule.

The company says riders should be aware they will be running on a Saturday schedule because of the holiday.

Metro-North says riders will pay the off-peak fare all day. Meanwhile if you are heading into New York City, most subways and buses there will also be operating on a Saturday Schedule on President Day.

For more information on the schedule you can click here.