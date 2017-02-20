More Spring Weather Ahead Later This Week

After record 60s in many areas yesterday, temperatures will settle a bit today! I am still expecting the 60s to return Thursday and Friday!

It’s all about the wind chill out there today! Actual temperatures will be in the 40s, but the wind chill will be in the 30s. Here’s the wind chill forecast for 3PM today-

mw dma rpm 12km wind chill5

The real warm weather change happens after some early rain on Wednesday. Clearing should promote temperatures climbing to the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

gfs1 More Spring Weather Ahead Later This WeekThe jet-stream will be well to our north for Thursday and Friday allowing 60s for the afternoon and more snow-melt. The warm air will be in place when the next storm comes through on Saturday with rain.

Also, you may not be aware that the pollen count has started locally! Today’s pollen count is LOW-MEDIUM due to Juniper trees and shrubs! Here we go already! -Gil

