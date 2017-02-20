New commuter train between Hartford and New Haven on track

By Published: Updated:
2016-06-15 Union Station Parking Garage

(WTNH) — The new commuter train between Hartford and New Haven are still on track despite the state’s budget crisis.

According to The Hartford Courant, that could change if lawmakers decide to rewrite Governor Malloy‘s proposed budget plan.

The paper says right now there is money dedicated to acquiring trains and hiring engineers and conductors.

The service provider announcement is expected to take place in April.

Officials say the construction of the commuter train is expected to begin in January of 2018.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s