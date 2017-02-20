New commuter train between Hartford and New Haven on track

(WTNH) — The new commuter train between Hartford and New Haven are still on track despite the state’s budget crisis.

According to The Hartford Courant, that could change if lawmakers decide to rewrite Governor Malloy‘s proposed budget plan.

The paper says right now there is money dedicated to acquiring trains and hiring engineers and conductors.

The service provider announcement is expected to take place in April.

Officials say the construction of the commuter train is expected to begin in January of 2018.