New John F. Kennedy stamp marks centennial of his birth

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Mass., left, Postmaster General Megan Brennan, second from left, and photographer Ted Spiegel unveil the John F. Kennedy Centennial Stamp at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Mass., left, Postmaster General Megan Brennan, second from left, and photographer Ted Spiegel unveil the John F. Kennedy Centennial Stamp at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled a new stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s birth.

The Forever stamp was released Monday during the annual Presidents Day family festival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.

Among those attending were Kennedy family members, including U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.

He told a standing-room-only crowd that the stamp, which features a 1960 photograph of John F. Kennedy with his eyes tilted upward, showed his great-uncle’s perpetual optimism and confidence.

The stamp will be on sale in U.S. post offices starting Tuesday.

The future president was born in Brookline on May 29, 1917, the second of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy’s nine children.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s