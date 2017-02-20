Norwich police investigating Franklin Street stabbing

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police confirm to News 8 that they are on the scene of a stabbing incident on Franklin Street Monday afternoon.

Just before 12:10 p.m., Norwich police responded to the area near 99 Franklin Street on a report that a person had been stabbed, and a suspect was fleeing from the area. It is not clear whether the stabbing took place inside the home at that address, or outside in front of the house. Police did not indicate if the victim is a man or a woman.

Officers said that they are pursuing their suspect, but did not release a description yet. They are still on the scene conducting their initial investigation.

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as they become available.