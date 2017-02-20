Not My President’s Day rally

Protesters at a Not My President's Day rally Monday (Photo: ABC News)
(WTNH/KXAN) — People are taking to the streets in cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles on Monday, with demonstrators venting their anger over President Trump, and many of his policies.

Protesters say they are standing together as citizens against the policies Trump has ordered since taking office exactly one month ago. They are pushing back against President Donald Trump on the federal holiday, President’s Day.

“We do not believe that his actions or demeanor have made him worthy of the esteemed title of President, nor do we believe that he gained the title legitimately,” said the group in the Facebook event. “We refuse to acknowledge him as our president, as his actions so far have shown to be anything but in the best interest of the American people.”

The group says they chose President’s Day to protest the country’s leader, who is failing to uphold the principles of democracy. The travel ban is used as an example to show how Trump is targeting the Muslim community to divide the country, according to the group. Additional examples include, Trump’s promise to create jobs, which he failed to do after taking office, instead prompting a hiring freeze in the federal government.

“These policies and actions will not stop, so our resistance must continue,” states the group. “Progress is only possibly if we persist and resist.”

