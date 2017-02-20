Old Lyme submits argument to Federal Railroad Association

Related Coverage State leader opposes push for high-speed track through historic Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Old Lyme has submitted an argument to the Federal Railroad Association.

The 82-page argument to the FRA was about the proposed rail line that would pass through the town of Old Lyme, according to the Day.

The proposed rail bypass would go from Rhode Island to Old Saybrook.

Many residents of Old Lyme are in support of the bypass, but the paper reports that others are not.

Some people are arguing that the rail line would take away from the town’s historic landmarks.